NAIAS: LIVE! HOT Off The Press! FIRST, DETAILED Pics From The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Launch!

And we're off to the races, Spies! If you weren't in Detroit tonight, have no fear.
We've got your back.That's because tonight marked the launch of the all-new, 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. This is the first all-new vehicle reveal at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS) and kicks off a super busy handful of days for the Agents. Detroit Auto Show Photo GalleryWhile we'll be uploading more images later, we wanted to get you pictures from the launch as fast as possible. That said, feast your eyes below as Agent 001 snapped away moments ago. Here's the blow-by-blow highlights from the speeches presented by General Motors and Chevrolet executives: The Silverado sheds 450 pounds with this all-new chassisIt will benefit from mixed materials — aluminum for the swing parts (doors, hood, tailgate) and steel for fixed body panels10-speed automatic from Chevrolet Camaro ZL1Eight trim levelsChevrolet is "really confident" in its all-new diesel, which is hinted to best Ford's diesel power figuresREAD the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado press release HERE!Stay tuned to AutoSpies.com for the latest NAIAS-related news!The 2018 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. Detroit Auto Show Photo Gallery
