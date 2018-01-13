#NAIAS: LIVE! HOT Off The Press! FIRST, DETAILED Pics From The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Launch!

Agent00R submitted on 1/13/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:47:05 PM

1 user comments | Views : 1,396 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

And we're off to the races, Spies! If you weren't in Detroit tonight, have no fear.

We've got your back.

That's because tonight marked the launch of the all-new, 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. This is the first all-new vehicle reveal at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS) and kicks off a super busy handful of days for the Agents. 

Detroit Auto Show Photo Gallery



While we'll be uploading more images later, we wanted to get you pictures from the launch as fast as possible. That said, feast your eyes below as Agent 001 snapped away moments ago. 

Here's the blow-by-blow highlights from the speeches presented by General Motors and Chevrolet executives: 
  • The Silverado sheds 450 pounds with this all-new chassis
  • It will benefit from mixed materials — aluminum for the swing parts (doors, hood, tailgate) and steel for fixed body panels
  • 10-speed automatic from Chevrolet Camaro ZL1
  • Eight trim levels
  • Chevrolet is "really confident" in its all-new diesel, which is hinted to best Ford's diesel power figures


READ the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado press release HERE!


Stay tuned to AutoSpies.com for the latest NAIAS-related news!


The 2018 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. 

Detroit Auto Show Photo Gallery







































































































#NAIAS: LIVE! HOT Off The Press! FIRST, DETAILED Pics From The 2019 Chevrolet Silverado Launch!

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MrEE

New exterior styling looks fine, though the high hood does look like it badly impedes the front road view in a dangerous way. Dash seems rather conventional.

MrEE (View Profile)

Posted on 1/13/2018 8:29:44 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]