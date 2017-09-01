#NAIAS: LIVE! The BEST REAL-LIFE Pics Of The Lexus LS Reveal — Reigniting The Lexus That Started It ALL

From our perspective, Lexus is one of the all-time great luxury automakers.

The company's products have always stood out from the pack; however, as the brand has gradually transitioned to an all-new look and feel, there's a couple vehicles in desperate need of an all-new chassis.

One of them is the flagship LS sedan. This car is a big deal to the brand as it is the car that started it all for Lexus back in the late 1980s.

Detroit Auto Show

With the all-new Mercedes-Benz S-Class and BMW 7-Series, the company had to bring its "A" game to the 2017 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS). What we've got is the all-new LS in these real-life pics for the very first time. Tell us YOUR first impressions.

Real quick, here's the important bits. The 2018 LS will feature a twin-turbo six-cylinder good for 415 horsepower and 442 lb.-ft. of torque. Mated to this will be a 10-speed automatic transmission that will propel the LS to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. And, it will come with an air suspension.

**Read MORE about the 2018 Lexus LS via the press release published here.


The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.

mre30

Nice! I'm sure people will pick it apart, but overall I think its great.

By the way - its amazing how Lexus/Toyota keeps its models 'secret'. There are usually never any leaked images ahead of the world premiere, unlike, BMW, Mercedes, and Audi.

Posted on 1/9/2017 11:08:31 AM

Posted on 1/9/2017 11:08:31 AM   

cidflekken

Lexus managed to turn a clean styled LS (albeit conservative) into a dozen other Japaneses sedans already on sale. Like the Q70, Altima, and Mazda6 popped out a really big baby.

Not feeling it.

Posted on 1/9/2017 11:26:38 AM

Posted on 1/9/2017 11:26:38 AM   

MarathonBob

Looks like the stretched offspring of a Lexus ES300 and a Ford Fusion but with the ugly Lexus beak. The interior looks good however. A perfect choice for well healed, aging drivers who don't like cars.

Posted on 1/9/2017 11:29:24 AM

Posted on 1/9/2017 11:29:24 AM   

