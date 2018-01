A pavement-hugging Lamborghini Huracán is not the best vehicle for driving through the Alps for a weekend ski trip, nor is a low-slung Aventador suited for climbing a sand dune. Enter the Lamborghini Urus, unveiled here during the North American International Auto Show, and billed as the world’s fastest SUV, capable of a sprint to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.6 seconds, yet well suited for treacherous terrain, with room for up to five people and three sets of golf clubs.



