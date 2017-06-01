#NAIAS: Lexus Readies All New UX And LS Concepts

With just a few days left until the 2017 Detroit Auto Show opens its gates, Lexus has announced its premieres for the event.

 Teased in a sketch that partially reveals its front end and chassis, the new generation LS celebrates its world premiere in Detroit, 28 years after the first model was shown.

 Boasting a new look, with a coupe-ish silhouette that is said not to compromise interior space, the flagship sedan is underpinned by a new rear-wheel drive global architecture for luxury vehicles, named GA-L, which is shared with the LC.

