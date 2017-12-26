NAIAS Preview: We're Gearing Up For One Of The Year's HOTTEST Auto Shows — Is Motown Bringing Sexy Back?

Agent00R submitted on 12/26/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:57:38 PM
When it comes to the BIG auto shows in North America, it really is tough to top the Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS).
That's because the biggest debuts tend to be left for the Motor City.Seems appropriate, right?Detroit Auto Show PreviewMostly the Detroit Three use this as their place to debut their biggest products. But considering FCA has rolled out the Jeep Wrangler at the Los Angeles Auto Show, we're left awaiting the less obvious debuts. We know General Motors is going to bring out the all-new Silverado and the latest buzz indicates we'll finally get a look at the all-new Ford Bronco, but there's got to be more.To give you just a taste of what to expect, Agent 001 has dug into the archives to unearth some of his favorite shots from the Detroit shows of yore. For me it brings back some particularly great memories. Take a peek, below, and let us know what YOU want to see in the Motor City in 2018.Stay tuned for MORE Detroit Auto Show pictures — we'll be updating this A LOT before the show kicks off!The 2018 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.Detroit Auto Show Preview
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
Ford could debut the Ranger, Bronco, and Focus. They could also show us the rumored Shelby Mustang GT500KR.FCA will have the new Ram, but a Dodge or Chrysler concept off the Giorgio would be nice.VW will likely show us the Jetta.I'd love to see Lincoln show us an electric coupesedan.I've read elsewhere that GAC will show us its lineup that it will use to enter the US market.It's also time for Geely to make a move with its LincolnCo brand and hopefully sanity will compel them to get a different name for it.— MDarringer (View Profile)
Ford could debut the Ranger, Bronco, and Focus. They could also show us the rumored Shelby Mustang GT500KR.FCA will have the new Ram, but a Dodge or Chrysler concept off the Giorgio would be nice.VW will likely show us the Jetta.I'd love to see Lincoln show us an electric coupesedan.I've read elsewhere that GAC will show us its lineup that it will use to enter the US market.It's also time for Geely to make a move with its LincolnCo brand and hopefully sanity will compel them to get a different name for it.
