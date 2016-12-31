#NAIAS: RUMOR! Nissan Said To Be Importing Qashqai For 2018 MY, Set For DETROIT Debut

Nissan will add the overseas Qashqai crossover to its U.

S. lineup, with the model debuting at next month’s North American International Auto Show in Detroit, multiple sources tell TTAC.

Pressed into domestic service to satisfy a crossover-hungry marketplace, the compact Qashqai will slot just below the popular Rogue.

Sources tell TTAC the Qashqai will not replace an existing model. Adding a new crossover allows the automaker to shore up its product portfolio in a country that’s rapidly switching from passenger cars to utility vehicles...



