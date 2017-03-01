NAIAS: SPIED! The Audi Q8 Concept Becomes REAL — Very FIRST Spy Shots Show It During Winter Testing

It looks like the 2017 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS) is going to be packed with some great debuts. One that we're going to be keeping an eye on is the all-new Audi Q8.



That's because it's time for Marc Lichte's design language to appear. From the sketches and first image of the real car getting teased, we're seeing the car for the first time and it appears to be pretty aggressive. At least when it comes to Audi's latest efforts.



But how will that translate from concept to reality? Well, it's always difficult to decipher that but for the first time we're seeing the all-new Q8 production model undergoing developmental testing. Seen frolicking in the snow, it appears to be in the very early stages of testing.



It's hard to see what will/will not make the cut.



Until we get a better grouping of daytime spy photos though, we're sort of in a jam. Let's see how the Detroit debut goes.



**See the FULL collection of Q8 spy shots by clicking "Read Article" below!













Read Article