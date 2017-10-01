NAIAS: STUD or DUD? Does The All-New, 2018 Honda Odyssey's INTERIOR Get Two Thumbs UP or DOWN?

Agent00R submitted on 1/10/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:13:29 PM
2 user comments | Views : 740 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
If you were an automotive designer, how would you shape the interior of a space that's going to be decimated by small children? Durability is obviously the most critical aim; however, who said that it means the vehicle's interior can't be good looking?In recent years we've seen the likes of Kia and Toyota sprucing up their minivan interiors.
Is Honda ready to step up?Detroit Auto Show**READ the company-issued press release on the 2018 Honda Odyssey HERE!You be the judge.In these all-new, real-life pictures from the 2017 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS), Agent 001 detailed many of the 2018 Honda Odyssey's nooks and crannies. In typical AutoSpies fashion, 001 essentially painted the interior of the all-new Odyssey to give buyer's a sneak peek of what to expect when they go shopping. So, what do YOU make of it? Is it a nice place to be or is it too much of a snoozefest for you?The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.Detroit Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
The instrument panel and console area have more light-up buttons than the control panel at Homer Simpsons' Springfield Nuclear Power Plant. Yes, that's a negative.— mre30 (View Profile)
The instrument panel and console area have more light-up buttons than the control panel at Homer Simpsons' Springfield Nuclear Power Plant. Yes, that's a negative.
— mre30 (View Profile)
Posted on 1/10/2017 8:07:19 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Pacifica interior has it all over this one. It is a much more inviting place to spend time in. Honde missed he boat on this. — Vette71 (View Profile)
Pacifica interior has it all over this one. It is a much more inviting place to spend time in. Honde missed he boat on this.
— Vette71 (View Profile)
Posted on 1/10/2017 8:14:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news