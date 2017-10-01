NAIAS: Subaru Presents Updated WRX And STI Edition At Detroit Auto Show

The newest official information suggest that the biggest changes for the future 2018 Subaru WRX STI are refreshed design – especially front look, an upgraded performance, refined interior and new Brembo brakes. Now that the Lancer Evolution is gone, and most of the market has been flooded with hot-hatchbacks, the Subaru WRX STI is one of the few remaining true high-performance sedans with deep roots in the World Rally Championship.



Unfortunately, while the current model still sells relatively well for how much money Subaru invested in it, its engine is already ancient, and while the running gear is still capable, the car is nowhere near as good as some of the current hot hatchbacks like the Golf R or even the all-new Focus RS, so in order to compete with these cars Subaru will have drastically to rethink their ongoing generation of the STI.



