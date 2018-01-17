NAIAS: Tesla Snubs Detroit For Third Year In A Row Citing Ban On Direct Sales

The 2018 Detroit Auto Show, more formally known as the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), is underway, and while many international and local carmakers are present, one particular name is noticeably absent — Tesla. Just like the past two years, the California-based automaker has opted out of the exhibition, amid ongoing legal battles that prevent Tesla from selling its vehicles directly to consumers within the state of Michigan. Last year, Tesla explained its absence in the international car event for the second year in a row. According to Tesla vice president of business development Diarmuid O’Connell, participating in an exhibition on a state that does not even allow the direct sales of Tesla vehicles does not make business sense.



