The 2018 Detroit Auto Show, more formally known as the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS), is underway, and while many international and local carmakers are present, one particular name is noticeably absent — Tesla.

Just like the past two years, the California-based automaker has opted out of the exhibition, amid ongoing legal battles that prevent Tesla from selling its vehicles directly to consumers within the state of Michigan.

Last year, Tesla explained its absence in the international car event for the second year in a row. According to Tesla vice president of business development Diarmuid O’Connell, participating in an exhibition on a state that does not even allow the direct sales of Tesla vehicles does not make business sense.



#NAIAS: Tesla Snubs Detroit For Third Year In A Row Citing Ban On Direct Sales

fiftysix

boo fuckinghooo0000, Elon has to play by the rules.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 1/17/2018 2:30:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

mre30

Probably a good decision on Tesla's part. The model lineup is so old and tired (S is 5 yrs old and X is 2 yrs old and 3 is non-existent) that basically everybody who wants one (or has wanted one) has one already.

There would be few fans at the Tesla stand anyway.

mre30 (View Profile)

Posted on 1/17/2018 3:35:18 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

joneshamilton

After seeing the Tesla 3 interior, I would not show it in public either.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 1/17/2018 3:53:17 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

