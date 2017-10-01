NAIAS: The 2018 Toyota Camry's AGGRESSION Continues On The INSIDE — Blood Red Leather For Everyone!

Agent00R submitted on 1/10/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:04:42 PM
So, it didn't take too long to realize that Toyota was taking a far more aggressive approach to the 2018 Camry.
This thing is fierce. Now whether you like it or not is another story.Detroit Auto Show**Read the 2018 Toyota Camry press release HERE!But what I didn't anticipate was the company continuing to push the boundaries once you stepped inside the car. In fact, I thought its interior would be quite ho hum. I was wrong.The 2018 Camry features a fully revamped interior that has a swoopy center stack a la the last-gen Lexus RX and it can even be optioned with bright red seating. Blood red seats in a Camry? I never thought I'd type the words, but, that day has come!Take a peek at Agent 001's FIRST pictures of the 2018 Camry. We'd love to hear what you think about its all-new interior design.The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.Detroit Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
why?— macbjg (View Profile)
