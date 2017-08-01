NAIAS: The Mercedes-Benz GLA Isn't The ONLY One Getting Updated — Don't Forget The Mercedes-AMG GLA45

I have to admit, while I see tons of Mercedes-Benz CLA and GLA-Class vehicles, I do not see their AMG-breathing siblings too often. It's a very rare occurrence, even in an AMG-rich territory such as the New York Tri-State region.



Honestly, I kind of forgot about the GLA45. But, Mercedes-Benz certainly didn't.



Detroit Auto Show



With the refreshed model making its 2017 Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS) debut alongside the standard GLA250, you really get to appreciate how much more badass the full-on AMG variant is.



Now making more power than before, the 45 produces a staggering 375 horsepower and 350 lb.-ft. of torque from its forced induction, 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. In addition for the new model year the 45 gets some minor revisions on the exterior and interior. Why fix something that isn't broken?



That said, to get the FULL details about what AMG did to give this GLA a bit more flavor, read the press release below and scope out the complete collection of images.





The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.



Detroit Auto Show









An excerpt from Mercedes-Benz's press release follows:



The redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLA Compact SUV refreshed with expressive design and updated equipment The newly redesigned GLA is starting the 2018 model year with targeted visual accentuation in the interior and exterior design and updated equipment. This sees the look of the compact SUV gaining a significantly more powerful design. At the pinnacle of the model series is the Mercedes-AMG GLA45, with an especially sporty host of equipment being offered by the AMG Performance Studio Package. The GLA will have its world premiere on January 8, 2017 at the North American International Auto Show NAIAS in Detroit. ...



The new Mercedes-AMG GLA45 Mercedes-AMG is continuing its model initiative with full steam ahead and is enhancing the GLA45 both visually and technically. With intelligent aerodynamic measures like a restyled front bumper and spoiler lip on the roof spoiler it was possible to increase driving dynamics and driving stability, while simultaneously reducing wind resistance. The distinguishing design feature of the new Mercedes-AMG GLA45 is the sharpened front section. The front bumper was given an even more dynamic shape, new air intake grilles, a front splitter insert in silver chrome plus flics in high-gloss black. These guide the cooling air flows to the vehicle radiators even more effectively. Some earlier optional extras like the LED High Performance headlamps are now part of the standard host of equipment. The twin louver on the AMG Twin Blade radiator grille is now in silver chrome, as are the inserts in the side sill panels. As an additional option a multi-spoke 20-inch light-alloy wheel is available for selection in two color variants: painted matte black with high-sheen rim flange or painted titanium grey with a high- sheen finish. Eye-catching features at the tail end are the new diffuser insert in the rear bumper, the trim in silver chrome and the new spoiler lip on the roof spoiler which help to improve the driving dynamics of the new GLA45. Fine interior with exclusive touches The interior has been similarly upgraded. The dashboard is covered as standard with MB-Tex and has been given exclusive highlights with red contrast topstitching. A further highlight is the generously sized trim, extending over virtually the entire width of the car: its fundamental structure is printed matte with a high-gloss surface and it bears AMG lettering. It is available in black/red (standard) or in black/silver depending on the choice of upholstery). The instrument cluster has been given a new number design, new gauge needles with a black needle center and the chrome frame around the gear also ensure a sporty cockpit experience. Further options for comfort and sport The new equipment items optionally available include, among other features, a 360- degree camera. With the aid of four networked cameras, this system facilitates parking and maneuvering with a realistic surround view. The car and its surroundings can be depicted in the media display from a birds-eye view, and obstacles beneath the window line are also visible for the driver. Extremely agile, handcrafted 2.0L turbo engine With a maximum output of 375 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque, the Mercedes-AMG GLA45 is among the most powerful cars in its segment. A speed of zero to 60 mph is achieved from standstill after just 4.3 seconds. The extremely agile Handcrafted AMG 2.0-liter four-cylinder turbo engine blends thrilling performance and the exemplary efficiency with a further best: the power-to-swept-volume ratio of 187.5 hp marks a record for a series engine with four cylinders – it raises the AMG engine to the level of thoroughbred super sports cars. One of the high-tech components of the four-cylinder turbo engine is the spray- guided direct petrol injection. Piezo injectors centrally located in the four combustion chambers inject the fuel at a pressure of up to 200 bar. The combination of multiple fuel injection and multi-spark ignition improves fuel economy and significantly increases thermodynamic efficiency, leading to low exhaust emissions. The twin-scroll turbocharger and maximum dethrottling of the exhaust system improve the charge pressure build-up, and therefore the engine's response to the accelerator. On the road the turbocharged, Handcrafted AMG 2.0L four-cylinder engine thrills with extremely fast responses to accelerator movements, high torque, enormous flexibility and an emotional engine note. The exhaust system features an automatically controlled exhaust flap as standard. The intensity of the engine note changes according to the currently active AMG DYNAMIC SELECT driving mode. With the optional AMG Performance Exhaust System® the sound is even sportier through the modified structure of the muffler system and it thus intensifies the emotively appealing sound experience. It can be regulated via selection of the drive program or via a switch. In the interior the impressive sound can be experienced even more intensely at the touch of a button through the more powerful intake noise of the engine. Shorter ratios: the AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7-speed sport transmission The agile and dynamic power transfer is assisted by the AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7- speed sports transmission. Thanks to shorter ratios selected in gears three to seven, the driver senses an even more appealing acceleration experience in all speed ranges. Together with optimized response and shift times, the closer ratio spread ensures better transitions when upshifting. Best traction as standard: AMG Performance 4MATIC all-wheel drive For optimum traction even in poor road surface conditions, the standard all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4MATIC system transfers the drive power to all wheels. The torque is steplessly and variably distributed to the front and rear axle. This configuration results in an optimum ratio of sportiness, efficiency and traction to match the driving situation. A multiple-disc clutch integrated in the rear axle differential with AMG-specific control passes on the engine torque to the rear wheels should the front wheels lose traction. The spectrum ranges from purely front-wheel drive to a 50:50 ratio for the front and rear wheels. The AMG Performance Studio Package celebrates success of the AMG compact cars With the CLA45 and GLA45 models, Mercedes-AMG has tapped into new customer groups and spurred on the success of the sports car and performance brand.



Mercedes-AMG is now celebrating the best-sellers with an exclusive AMG Performance Studio Package, which is available on the CLA45 and GLA45 and includes a particularly sporty host of equipment. The special models equipped with this package are painted exclusively in Night Black or Cosmos Black and with their unique combination of Matte Graphite Grey and Yellow sections they are immediately identifiable. The exclusive impression is underscored by the light-alloy wheels in Matte Black with Yellow rim flanges and the black painted AMG twin louver in the radiator grille. Yellow highlights characterize the front bumper, exterior mirror housings, inserts in the side skirts, rear diffuser and rear wing on the GLA45. The special character is additionally emphasized by the AMG sport stripes in Matte Graphite Grey (foiled) on the hood, roof, trunk lid and sides of the car. High-quality interior with yellow highlights The interior is also characterized by the extensive appointments and yellow touches. The AMG Performance Seats in MB-Tex /DINAMICA microfiber also sport yellow trim, as do the AMG DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheel, rear bench seat, dashboard, beltlines (only on CLA45) and armrests. Further highlights include door sill panels in Graphite Grey with a yellow AMG logo, floor mats with yellow edging, AMG logo in yellow, plus yellow air outlets. The extensive standard equipment of the AMG Performance Studio Package includes the AMG Aerodynamics Package, AMG Night Package, AMG DINAMICA Performance Steering Wheel with a yellow 12 o'clock marking with an "AMG Edition" badge and yellow contrast topstitching among other features. Technical data at a glance: Mercedes-Benz GLA250 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC Mercedes-AMG GLA45 Engine 2.0L inline-4 turbo 2.0L inline-4 turbo Handcrafted AMG 2.0L inline-4 turbo Displacement 1,991 cc 1,991 cc 1,991 cc Output 208 hp @ 5,500 rpm 208 hp @ 5,500 rpm 375 hp @ 6,000 rpm Peak torque 258 lb-ft @ 1,250–4,000 258 lb-ft @ 1,250–4,000 350 lb-ft @ 2,250-5,000 rpm Drive system Front Wheel Drive Variable All-Wheel Drive Variable all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4MATIC with variable torque distribution Transmission 7-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission 7-speed DCT dual-clutch transmission AMG SPEEDSHIFT DCT 7-speed

sport transmission Acceleration 0–60 mph (sec) 7.2 7.1 4.3 Top speed (mph) 130* 130* *155 (167 with AMG Dynamic Plus Pkg.) *electronically limited The refreshed 2018 GLA will celebrate its World Premiere at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January, and will go on sale in the U.S. in summer 2017.



The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.



Detroit Auto Show

















































































































































































