NAIAS: The Volkswagen Atlas Gets MORE Aggressive With An R-Line Look — Is It Doing IT For You?

VOLKSWAGEN INTRODUCES PERFORMANCE INSPIRED R-LINE® APPEARANCE PACKAGE ON ALL-NEW 2018 ATLAS Jan 5, 2017 R-Line adds design enhancements to the Atlas SE and SEL trims

Performance-inspired upgrades include stylish 20-inch aluminum-alloy twin-spoke wheels and stainless-steel pedals

Atlas goes on sale in the Spring, with R-Line package available later after launch HERNDON, VA (January 5, 2017) — Volkswagen of America, Inc. announced today that it will offer the R-Line package on the 2018 Volkswagen Atlas. The new trim package augments the Chattanooga-built SUV’s sportiness with exterior and interior design elements that give it an even more dynamic appearance. The Atlas R-Line will be introduced at the 2017 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.





The R-Line package enhances the robust list of equipment in the Atlas SE and SEL trims—offering a full suite of connected vehicle services and driver assistance features—with performance-inspired treatments. The exterior styling details include 20-inch aluminum-alloy twin-spoke wheels; R-Line badging; unique front and rear bumpers that incorporate stylish air intakes at the front and a diffusor in glossy black paint at the rear; and side skirts.

Inside, the Atlas R-Line welcomes drivers with the R-Line logo on the start screen of Volkswagen’s Modular Infotainment Platform (MIB II). Other interior features include an R-Line steering wheel clip and stainless-steel sport pedal covers.

Like the standard Atlas model, the R-Line will be available in two engine options: a four-cylinder TSI® turbo with 235 horsepower or a 3.6-liter V6 engine with 276 horsepower. Both come standard with an eight-speed automatic transmission. Volkswagen’s advanced 4Motion® all-wheel-drive system is available on V6 engined models.

The Atlas models will go on sale in the Spring of 2017, with the R-Line package going on sale later in the year.