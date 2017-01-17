NAIAS: Think Detroit Is Over? We Aren't Quite Done Yet, With A Best Of Photo Gallery Recaping Everything Motown Had To Offer

Agent009 submitted on 1/17/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 6:48:09 PM
It's easy to say that the Detroit Auto Show is a done deal, but you might be mistaken.
With so much to offer this year we just had to go back and recap the best that the 2017 show had to offer.There are a lot of people out there that will tell you that Motown is a lost cause but the people in Detroit are TOUGH and they don't give up easily. In Fact This year's show was the most well attended show in a long time despite being on the heels of the massive CES show in Vegas. So in a nutshell take a look and let us know if Detroit is really staging a comeback!The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.Best Of The Detroit Auto Show The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.Best Of The Detroit Auto Show
So a couple of things struck me as I was just scrolling through these pics:- the interior of the new LS does not come off very well. Unlike the S-Class interior, it doesn't come off with a sense of occasion, it's a borderline mess with little cohesion or flow. and I still cannot stop seeing Shrek's ears covering the instrument cluster- the interior of the new Camry could easily be seen in a Corolla- if Cadillac decided to build the Escala and stayed very close to the interior of the concept, it could blow all other interiors away. - the interior of the Audi Q8 looks completely mechanical and robotic, lacking any imagination or passion, even as a concept— cidflekken (View Profile)
