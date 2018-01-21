#NAIAS: Top Brass At Lexus Know ONE Thing, "We Have To Build THIS Vehicle..."

Agent00R submitted on 1/21/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 10:46:51 AM

2 user comments | Views : 1,126 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: wardsauto.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Almost as important as a company's product is its leadership team.

Although I'd place product as the most important element of any business, management is a close second. 

That's because these are the folks that really determine a business' fate. 

Detroit Auto Show Photo Gallery

Further confirming this is a childhood friend that works at a long/short, buy-side fund. Long story short, if management sucks they're not making an investment. 

So when we see an automaker that "gets it," we get particularly jazzed up. We think Lexus is one of those companies. 

How do we know, you ask? Well, if you follow some of the company's moves over the past 10 years it has been remarkably consistent in pushing boundaries when necessary. Take, for example, the NX, RX and design language that ushered in the "spindle grille." 

While they're not perfect and could have ushered in faster redesigns for its product portfolio, it's slowly getting there. 

Having said that, it appears as though that Lexus' leadership is very keen on the LF-1 Limitless concept vehicle. Hopefully it gets fast tracked to production. 


On stage introducing the Lexus F-1 Limitless concept CUV at the North American International Auto Show, Jeff Bracken addresses his boss sitting in the audience.

“We have to build this vehicle,” Bracken, general manager of the Lexus in the U.S., tells Yoshihiro Sawa, head of Toyota’s luxury brand overall.

Bracken is quick to qualify. “I’m not saying that as an announcement,” he tells the audience as he stands next to the striking concept vehicle at center stage...


Read Article


#NAIAS: Top Brass At Lexus Know ONE Thing,

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

The Limitless is aptly named because if done right, it will be a wild card. They have to build it. It needs to get to market quickly. This is a money move.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 1/21/2018 12:27:41 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

TomM

1 - It cannot get to market in in the form it is now in
2 - The interior will never get produced in any way
3 - It still has the Lexus CoW Catcher grill which is hideous.
4 - Quickly is a relative term - depending on which relatives you have that will die before it comes to market!

But if Lexus actually used the sides and rear of the vehicle somewhat closely - they would have enough of a difference to make people want this vehicle. ANd indeed - it would be a money move. They have 3 years - after which - it will be too late.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 1/21/2018 1:34:34 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]