NAIAS: Up Close And PERSONAL With The Lexus LF-1 Limitless — Detailed, INSIDE and OUT!

Agent00R submitted on 1/15/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:58:11 AM
4 user comments | Views : 1,414 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
It wasn't long ago that Lexus rolled out its latest concept, dubbed the LF-1 Limitless.
And the more I look at it, the more I am perplexed. That's because it's the size of a Land Rover Range Rover but it doesn't look like it. It could be because it is shorter and sleeker, rather than having the aerodynamic qualities of a refrigerator.Detroit Auto Show Photo GalleryWhile Agent 001 was quick to get us pictures of the vehicle's exterior for a full, 360-degree view, I think it's time to get a bit more intimate with the LF-1. That's why we're going to share with you the detail shots straight from out head honcho.This is your best look yet at the all-new Lexus concept. Check out its interior that definitely signals a departure from Lexus vehicles of today. Note the driver-centric, cockpit feel? Is it me or is seem a bit like an LC on stilts?What say you, Spies? What neat little design quirks are you feeling in these pictures?The 2018 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus. Detroit Auto Show Photo Gallery
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
I'm not a fan of the white look. Make it black or dark gray and this is killer.— MDarringer (View Profile)
I'm not a fan of the white look. Make it black or dark gray and this is killer.
— MDarringer (View Profile)
Posted on 1/15/2018 10:09:39 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2
I am disappointed however I am glad this will never become a LX replacement. Long live the LX!— YoCarFanto (View Profile)
I am disappointed however I am glad this will never become a LX replacement. Long live the LX!
— YoCarFanto (View Profile)
Posted on 1/15/2018 11:26:09 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2
The word "heinous" comes to mind. And to imagine that Lexus started as the brand that competed with Mercedes' sophisticated (at the time) and understated styling.Today, Lexus is their own company, defining their own styling direction. *I* think they look terrible, but I'm sure they'll have their North American buyers.I'm genuinely curious if Lexus fans love the look, or they just put up with it to get the Lexus they love.— TheSteve (View Profile)
The word "heinous" comes to mind. And to imagine that Lexus started as the brand that competed with Mercedes' sophisticated (at the time) and understated styling.Today, Lexus is their own company, defining their own styling direction. *I* think they look terrible, but I'm sure they'll have their North American buyers.I'm genuinely curious if Lexus fans love the look, or they just put up with it to get the Lexus they love.
— TheSteve (View Profile)
Posted on 1/15/2018 11:54:05 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3
ignoring the interior colors, the LF-1 is following a smart SUV formula...esp for a luxury SUV. its aggressive athletic full of tech. all they need is a strong TT-V6, T-V8, gas-electric hybrid, & maybe a possible EV version in the future-term.— dumpsty (View Profile)
ignoring the interior colors, the LF-1 is following a smart SUV formula...esp for a luxury SUV. its aggressive athletic full of tech. all they need is a strong TT-V6, T-V8, gas-electric hybrid, & maybe a possible EV version in the future-term.
— dumpsty (View Profile)
Posted on 1/15/2018 2:55:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news