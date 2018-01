Volkswagen Group will invest more than $3. 3 billion in North America to help lift the brand out of irrelevance in the U.S., the automaker said in a statement.

The spending through 2020 will mostly go toward new models, including two more planned SUVs designed to finally turn VW's fortunes, after lingering at less than a 2 percent share in the world's second-biggest car market.



