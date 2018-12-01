NAIAS: WHICH Automaker Needs To ROCK The 2018 Detroit Auto Show?

Every year we look forward to the Detroit Auto Show (NAIAS). Not only is it a BIG auto show for us here at AutoSpies, it's also one of the top programs to reveal concepts and all-new production vehicles to the market.



It's not as exotic and flash as, say, Geneva and Paris, but Detroit still is the Motor City. It's important for both traditional reasons as well as being home to the Detroit Three — Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford and General Motors.



But it's not just American auto manufacturers that need to show up and impress at the Detroit show. Everyone needs to bring something a bit spicy to make an impact.



Having said that, I was just wondering: WHICH automaker needs to ROCK the 2018 NAIAS the most?



WHICH company is in desperate need of a surprise or something that will get people talking about the marque again?



What say you, Spies?





