NAIAS: Was Ford's Press Conference ONE Of The Weirdest?

At any auto show it's to be expected that every company is going to take a different approach to how they conduct their respective announcements.
Some are more edgy, some are comical and others are very straight laced.At the end of the day though, most would agree that the point of the show is to focus on all-new product and rolling out some hardware. Ford, on the other hand, took a different approach.Detroit Auto ShowThat's because it rolled out only one product — the 2018 Ford F-150 — and then talked for a long time about its road map.What we know: 1) The Ford Range is coming back in 2019;2) The Ford Bronco is coming back in 2020;3) The Ford F-150 will have a hybrid variant;4) The Ford Mustang will have a hybrid variant; and,5) The Ford Transit will get a plug-in hybrid.Considering Ford's history of renting out "The Joe," and rolling out concepts, it seemed to be a bit of a snoozer for us. Would YOU agree? Would you have like to have seen the U.S.-spec Ranger and a concept Bronco?The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.Detroit Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
I would have liked to have seen a Lincoln concept to replace the MKZ or an Aviator concept. I'm surprised the Expedition wasn't shown.— MDarringer (View Profile)
I would have liked to have seen a Lincoln concept to replace the MKZ or an Aviator concept. I'm surprised the Expedition wasn't shown.
— MDarringer (View Profile)
