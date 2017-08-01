NAIAS: World EXCLUSIVE! First REAL-LIFE Pics Of The 2018 Ford F-150 Inside And OUT!

Agent00R submitted on 1/8/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 5:25:49 PM
0 user comments | Views : 1,216 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com
But wait, there's more! Our friend, Jing, seems to have done more snapping than we originally thought.
Check out this note and the accompanying shots of the new Ford F-150. Detroit Auto ShowDear 001, So, I noticed Agent 00R's post about the 2018 Ford F-150 earlier today and figured you could use some real-life pictures of it. Those studio shots only show you so much.Take a peek. I think you'll like what you see.You can thank me later, Dr. Professor JingStay tuned for more breaking news, right here on AutoSpies.com!The 2017 Detroit Auto Show photo galleries are sponsored by Lexus.Detroit Auto Show
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson— Agent00R (View Profile)
"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson
— Agent00R (View Profile)
Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters):
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
[img]IMAGE URL[/img]
[img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]
AutoSpies presents the best Auto Show Photos, Automotive Videos, Car Reviews and Hot Rides. Paris Motor Show
More photo galleries
More latest news