#NAIAS: World EXCLUSIVE! First REAL-LIFE Pics Of The 2018 Ford F-150 Inside And OUT!

But wait, there's more! Our friend, Jing, seems to have done more snapping than we originally thought.



Check out this note and the accompanying shots of the new Ford F-150.

Detroit Auto Show

Dear 001,

So, I noticed Agent 00R's post about the 2018 Ford F-150 earlier today and figured you could use some real-life pictures of it. Those studio shots only show you so much.

Take a peek. I think you'll like what you see.

You can thank me later,
Dr. Professor Jing

Stay tuned for more breaking news, right here on AutoSpies.com!


Detroit Auto Show

















