NAME And SHAME! WHICH Autos Have Been The BIGGEST Turkeys Of 2019?

It's that time of the year, Spies.



While we definitely like to reflect on the great things we're able to enjoy in life, whether that's an amazing family, excellent health or more material things, we also like to keep it real. And what better way to do that than naming and shaming the products that let us down in 2019?

We want you to think back through the vehicles you've driven or tested in 2019. From that contingent, let us know which autos deserve to be dubbed the biggest turkeys of 2019.

Some nominations given my experiences in 2019:
  • Subaru Ascent
  • BMW 330i
  • BMW M850i coupe
  • Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio
What say you, Spies? WHICH autos have been the BIGGEST turkeys of 2019 by your measure?



