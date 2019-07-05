NAME Something MORE Disappointing In 2019 Than The All-new Toyota Supra? Bet You CAN’T!

The all-new Toyota Supra is here, folks. A joint project between BMW and Toyota, it's expected to deliver on the driving dynamics front.



But, I think it's safe to say that most enthusiasts are tremendously disappointed in the outcome. It's not particularly powerful or especially lightweight. Most of its parts are shared with the all-new Z4.



Most of all though: It's more of a BMW than a Toyota.



Hell, the vehicle's door jamb even says it is manufactured by BMW.



Of course this got me wondering. Of ALL the all-new vehicles for 2019 is there anything MORE disappointing than the all-new Supra? What say you, Spies?





