NAME The Vehicles Most People Get Tired Of The FASTEST After Buying Them And Want OUT?

While you're driving around or surfing online you see it ALL the time. An iconic dream ride ALREADY for sale USED from someone who only owned it for a matter of months or even WEEKS!



I see it alot on my social media channels.



2020 (insert brand/model here) someone bought thinking they would love it or would get them L_ID with only 1400 miles! Originally 165,000 list! Call us now, WON'T last!



And I see it more and more these days.



Now there are a few reasons this could be happening...



1. The person is so rich they don't care

2. A life situation changed

3. The first payment coupon showed up

4. Was a demo owned by employee

5. They ABSOLUTELY HATED their dream car and couldn't wait to hand the keys back because it was no where close to its advertising.



So my question is which vehicle (car/suv/truck) do you think people get tired of the FASTEST and/or are sorry they ever bought it?



Which brands and models would be on this list in your opinion?









