NAME and SHAME: WHICH Automakers Do YOU Think Need To Take DRASTIC Action With Their Product Portfolio? Switch To EVs? Switch To SUVs?

In the past 12 to 18 months, it's been a very exciting time in the automotive industry.

Well, I should rephrase that.

Exciting for some and pretty damn scary for others.

That's because consumer tastes have changed in a BIG way. Sedans are on the way out. More vehicles are going electric. And Tesla is selling a boatload of Model 3s.

While some automakers have plenty of volume sales to fall back on, others are not so lucky. Niche players like Volvo and Jaguar are going to have to do some thinking when it comes to their respective futures. Hell, even the volume players have gone back to the drawing board — Ford going all in on sport-utility vehicles.

Volvo has said it is going to go fully electric.

Jaguar is considering going fully electric.

Who else needs to seriously make a change?

Who needs MORE SUVs or should consider changing their entire lineup to SUVs?

Who needs to convert to electric vehicles, fully?

What say you, Spies?



