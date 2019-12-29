NAME and SHAME! WHICH Brand Has Lost The MOST Buzz And Love In 2019?

As we've discussed many times previously, the automotive industry is particularly cyclical.

From the types of products to the actual brands themselves, there's highs and there's lows.

In fact, I recently just made it clear that it appears the folks at Mercedes-Benz, who were crushing it for a couple years, have ended its hot streak. It is no longer "on fire" with all-new product launches. We're awaiting to see the best manufacturer with the most compelling product portfolio emerge.

But the three-pointed star is far from being the only brand to take a hit in 2019.

So, we've got to wonder: WHICH brand has lost the MOST buzz and love in 2019?

While I've got a couple in mind, I am far more interested in the Spies perspective. Let 'er rip!



