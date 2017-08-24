NAME and SHAME: What Are The Top 3 UGLIEST All-new Vehicles On The Market TODAY?

Hello there, my fellow Spies.

As usual, we've been chewing the fat over here trying to ask the questions that some may not like the answer to. But, they should. 

Agent 001 and I were recently chatting about some of the excellent, all-new designs in the automotive industry and the inevitable happened. We started talking about the worst. 

Although I am sure some will disagree, for example, we happen to think that the Lexus LC is a sensational looking vehicle. At the $90,000-100,000 price range, we dare you to name a vehicle that commands a presence quite like the LC. 

Previously threads on AutoSpies leads me to believe that plenty will attack the LC for its front grille and rear taillights but that's the nature of the beast. 

Having said that, we were curious if YOU could name the Top 3 UGLIEST all-new vehicles on the market today. That's right. We want you to NAME and SHAME!



User Comments

Agent00R

I am a bit too excited for this one, so, let me do the honors.

1. Toyota Prius — the last-gen Prius was such a good design.

2. Mercedes-Benz G550^2 — I can't stand this jacked up truck

3. Honda Clarity — Just look at this mish-mosh of lines.

