NAME and SHAME: What Vehicles AREN'T Aging Well? Can You Name The Three WORST?

As I work my way around the New York Tri-State area, I am always on the prowl. I am car spotting, looking at everything on the road and hoping to run across something cool.



Maybe it seems a bit juvenile but You have to kill time sitting in traffic somehow.



I have a feeling that car enthusiasts find this similar to how they get through jams. When catching up with Agent 001 recently, he sent me a snap of the first-generation Porsche Panamera.



This particular example was painted a not too forgiving shade of brown. And, boy, it just didn't look good. While the first-gen Panamera wasn't exactly a looker...ever, this specific situation really elevated the design's weak points.



It simply wasn't aging well.



That said, I've gotta ask: Can YOU name the THREE worst automotive designs that aren't aging well?





