NAME and SHAME: What's The One Automotive BULLET You've Dodged?

Agent00R submitted on 8/27/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:24:46 PM

0 user comments | Views : 28 | Category: Misc News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

It feels like eons ago I put the money down and signed a contract to take delivery of a 2017 BMW M2.

It was January 23 and it didn't seem like it would be too long before my all-new ride showed up.

I was wrong. It took forever.

Before the car touched down on July 8 and I received the keys, I found myself dealing with a tug of war. During April and May the only thing on my mind was, "Should I dump the M2 and go for something else?"

My options were between a Porsche 911 (997), a Lotus Evora and a total wildcard, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. And, if I am honest, I must admit I came very, very close to canceling the M2 and putting an order in for a flat gray GT350. 

Boy, I am glad that didn't happen. 

This week I am piloting the GT350 in and around the New York Tri-State region and there's no other way to describe it. Soup to nuts, this vehicle is awful. When I first experienced the GT350 it felt OK — it was on a track. On public roads though there's so much wrong going on that it's actually saddening to me. To say I am happy I didn't count my lucky stars would be an understatement. 

All that said, I've got to ask: What's ONE automotive bullet that you've DODGED throughout your years of owning vehicles?



NAME and SHAME: What's The One Automotive BULLET You've Dodged?

About the Author

Agent00R

"There are two opinions in this world. Mine and the wrong one." -- Jeremy Clarkson

Agent00R (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]