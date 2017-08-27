NAME and SHAME: What's The One Automotive BULLET You've Dodged?

It feels like eons ago I put the money down and signed a contract to take delivery of a 2017 BMW M2. It was January 23 and it didn't seem like it would be too long before my all-new ride showed up.



I was wrong. It took forever.



Before the car touched down on July 8 and I received the keys, I found myself dealing with a tug of war. During April and May the only thing on my mind was, "Should I dump the M2 and go for something else?"



My options were between a Porsche 911 (997), a Lotus Evora and a total wildcard, the Ford Mustang Shelby GT350. And, if I am honest, I must admit I came very, very close to canceling the M2 and putting an order in for a flat gray GT350.



Boy, I am glad that didn't happen.



This week I am piloting the GT350 in and around the New York Tri-State region and there's no other way to describe it. Soup to nuts, this vehicle is awful. When I first experienced the GT350 it felt OK — it was on a track. On public roads though there's so much wrong going on that it's actually saddening to me. To say I am happy I didn't count my lucky stars would be an understatement.



All that said, I've got to ask: What's ONE automotive bullet that you've DODGED throughout your years of owning vehicles?





