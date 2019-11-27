NASCAR Looks At Street Courses To Freshen Up Series

The NASCAR schedule is often criticized as redundant, as it regularly includes the same tracks at the same times of year, every year, without much flexibility.

But new report indicates that may change as soon as 2021, and that NASCAR could toss in some street courses and temporary purpose-built tracks.

The story comes from Sports Business Journal, which cited unnamed sources in reporting that NASCAR wants races in new markets, especially in metropolitan areas. SPJ reporter Adam Stern tweeted that NASCAR is looking at putting races in major cities as soon as 2021, with the possibility of street circuits or purpose-built temporary tracks near stadiums.



