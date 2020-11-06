NASCAR Team To Leave Series Over "Political" Ban Of Confederate Flag

Agent009 submitted on 6/11/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:10:52 PM

24 user comments | Views : 1,548 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.motorauthority.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

NASCAR driver and team owner Ray Ciccarelli announced on Facebook Wednesday that he was leaving the sport due to a newly enacted ban on Confederate flags at races.

"Well it's been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction NASCAR is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over," Ciccarelli said in a statement on his Facebook page, which has since been deleted.

Ciccarelli cited the NASCAR ban on Confederate flags, which he described as a "political" move. Ciccarelli said he doesn't believe in kneeling for the national anthem and that NASCAR is hurting one group to appease another. He also said he doesn't actually care about the Confederate flag.



Read Article


NASCAR Team To Leave Series Over

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

carloslassiter

Good riddance.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 3:16:10 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 5   

MDarringer

Black Lives Matter is a racist endeavor, but the Alt-Left is OK with racism if blacks do it.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 3:52:14 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

runninglogan1

Is a typical white supremacist talking point.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 6:14:33 PM | | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

Everything you disagree with you label as "white supremacy" whether it is or is not because that's what your captors tell you to do.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 6:31:54 PM | | Votes: -1   

runninglogan1

Is a typical and preposterous defense white supremacists use try and hide behind.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 6:52:53 PM | | Votes: 3   

TauronB2G

Spoken like a truly uninformed person who has no idea. But it’s not your fault. America was made for white men to succeed in spite of themselves and their utter stupidity. Hell, look at the president.

TauronB2G (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 9:27:26 PM | | Votes: 0   

Car4life1

Byeeeeee Felicia AKA Ray Ciccarelli, you ended your career with ZERO wins and gave NASCAR more free PR.

Well done LMAO!!!!

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 3:54:23 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

MDarringer

Next stop porn?

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 4:14:57 PM | | Votes: -1   

Car4life1

Judging from his bitch fit...he probably wouldn’t qualify for that either

Car4life1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 7:50:52 PM | | Votes: 1   

carloslassiter

Black Lives Matter is a racist endeavor, but the Alt-Left is OK with racism if blacks do it.
----------------------------------------------
Wrong article, Einstein.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 4:35:03 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Not at all. That's just your bigotry and intolerance of different perspectives talking. Black Live Matter advocates black supremacy and violence toward whites. Your tribe kisses their asses solely out of your white guilt.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 4:37:12 PM | | Votes: -4   

countguy

Hit the road Jack.

countguy (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 4:50:25 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

MDarringer

NASCAR, F1 same pointless shit.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 5:38:32 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -2   

runninglogan1

You must hate life.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 6:16:28 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

Hardly. NASCAR is for drunken bubbas and their saline women. F1 is for white-wine drinking snoots and their emasculating female partners.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 6:28:56 PM | | Votes: -1   

runninglogan1

Bigot.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 6:47:28 PM | | Votes: 2   

runninglogan1

Don't let the door hit you...

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 6:16:04 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 3   

rockreid

Evidently, There are a lot of white people afraid of losing their entitlement.

rockreid (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 6:23:27 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 4   

MDarringer

I'd rather have black privilege. It's way more valuable.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 6:27:09 PM | | Votes: -2   

runninglogan1

Darringer parrots another white supremacist talking point. He's on a roll.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 6:48:53 PM | | Votes: 1   

MDarringer

What's hilarious to me is how hateful, intolerant, and bullying the soy boy apologists here are.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 6:33:52 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

carloslassiter

What's hilarious to me is how you can't type a single sentence without calling people juvenile names, or attempting to categorize them into groups that fit your childish world view.

carloslassiter (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 6:50:50 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 6   

runninglogan1

It's called being a bigot. I'll add racist.

runninglogan1 (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 6:54:39 PM | | Votes: 2   

CANADIANCOMMENTS

If anyone wants Black privilege they are free to go to the other side of their county and stand in line 5-7 hours to vote while all the white folks can vote in 7 minutes just like I do here in Canada. The US needs some fixing. And a good place to start is to let elections be run by a Federal department. Just like it is in Canada. In fact it's called Elections Canada. Clearly the States can't manage it properly. This would also remove drawing of districts from the State authority as well. Racism runs very deep in the USA but there are fixes if you are willing follow best practices from other nations.

CANADIANCOMMENTS (View Profile)

Posted on 6/11/2020 8:49:45 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 0   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]