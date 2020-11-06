NASCAR Team To Leave Series Over "Political" Ban Of Confederate Flag

NASCAR driver and team owner Ray Ciccarelli announced on Facebook Wednesday that he was leaving the sport due to a newly enacted ban on Confederate flags at races.

"Well it's been a fun ride and dream come true but if this is the direction NASCAR is headed we will not participate after 2020 season is over," Ciccarelli said in a statement on his Facebook page, which has since been deleted.

Ciccarelli cited the NASCAR ban on Confederate flags, which he described as a "political" move. Ciccarelli said he doesn't believe in kneeling for the national anthem and that NASCAR is hurting one group to appease another. He also said he doesn't actually care about the Confederate flag.