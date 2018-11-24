NBA Star, Stephen Curry, Involved In Not One But TWO Car Accidents

While many folks have chastised the Golden State Warriors since Kevin Durant joined the franchise, one thing is certain: It's a helluva team that can put the ball in the hoop. One of the team's biggest forces, even with Durant, is its point guard, Stephen Curry.



Having risen to become one of the NBA's top players, Curry has accomplished quite a lot.



Off the court, all signs point to him being a great guy and a family man. So, it's a bit of a bummer to hear that he didn't have a great Black Friday.



While driving on one of the Bay Area's highways — Highway 24 — unfortunately for Curry a driver in a Lexus GS lost control of their vehicle, which then crashed into his Porsche Panamera Turbo. There's a pretty good amount of damage. Rather than limp the vehicle into the shoulder, Curry kept his Panamera in the centrally located median. After about 10 minutes, apparently another driver rear-ended him.



Thankfully, no injuries were reported.



Be safe out there, Spies!





