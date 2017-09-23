NEW Jobs, Spelled Out — WHICH Automakers Are Bringing Jobs To The U.S.?

Foreign or domestic, it doesn't seem to matter. That's because today's automakers are making investments in the United States.



Of course, we're happy to hear that. That's because the more dollars flowing into the States theoretically equates more jobs in the long run. While we would have normally expected this from the domestics, it's been pretty eye opening to see how the foreign automakers are taking big steps to continue shortening the supply chain in the U.S. market.



While Reuters was sure to break down the numbers in written word, our friends at Auto Blog took the time to create a simple visual that makes it very easy to understand who will be making the most impact for U.S.-based workers.



Below, take a peek at which automakers are creating all-new jobs for American workers.



If you're interested in seeing just how many dollars each automaker will be investing into the U.S. market, please click "Read Article," below.





Since January, automakers have announced investments totaling $9.5 billion (£7.04 billion) in U.S. plants, creating or retaining more than 12,000 jobs.

By company, the investments from the United States and abroad are...









