NHTSA Bans Aftermarket Device That Removes Nanny Features From Tesla's Autopilot

NHTSA issued a cease-and-desist letter Tuesday to a company selling an aftermarket device that effectively disables a safety feature in Tesla Inc. 's Autopilot semiautonomous driver assist system. "A product intended to circumvent motor vehicle safety and driver attentiveness is unacceptable," NHTSA Deputy Administrator Heidi King said in a statement. "By preventing the safety system from warning the driver to return hands to the wheel, this product disables an important safeguard, and could put customers and other road users at risk."



Read Article