NHTSA Bans Aftermarket Device That Removes Nanny Features From Tesla's Autopilot

NHTSA issued a cease-and-desist letter Tuesday to a company selling an aftermarket device that effectively disables a safety feature in Tesla Inc.

's Autopilot semiautonomous driver assist system.

"A product intended to circumvent motor vehicle safety and driver attentiveness is unacceptable," NHTSA Deputy Administrator Heidi King said in a statement. "By preventing the safety system from warning the driver to return hands to the wheel, this product disables an important safeguard, and could put customers and other road users at risk."



User Comments

TomM

However - there is NO possibility of trying to blame tesla if you deliberately try to defeat its systems. The AUTOPILOT BUDDY apparently was NEVER sold in the USA (by the company) - but today world trade makes that meaningless

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 6/20/2018 10:20:21 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

