NHTSA Claims Telsa Model 3 Has Lowest Probability Of Injury Of Any Vehicle... EVER

NHTSA has released its probability of injury stats for the Tesla Model 3 and it achieved the lowest probabilities of any vehicle ever tested by the agency – arguably making the electric car the safest based on the standard.



It comes a few weeks after NHTSA gave a five-star safety rating to the Model 3.

The vehicle achieved five-star ratings in every category, which is great but not unprecedented.

At the time, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said that upcoming probability of injury statistics from NHTSA could show that the vehicle is even safer than what the star rating system shows.


User Comments

rockreid

Yet another, and perhaps the best reason why I am glad I purchased my Model 3. Thank you, Elon.

Posted on 10/8/2018 1:21:02 PM

Posted on 10/8/2018 1:21:02 PM   

DinduNuffin

What about eye injuries from viewing that interior?

Posted on 10/8/2018 1:30:13 PM

Posted on 10/8/2018 1:30:13 PM   

