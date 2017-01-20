NHTSA Finds That Tesla's Autopilot Has Reduced Crashes By 40%

As reported earlier today, NHTSA is closing its investigation of the fatal accident on Tesla Autopilot without finding any defect or issuing any recall. We now have access to the full report (embedded below) and there are some interesting key findings about the crash and Tesla’s Autopilot in general.

For example, the agency reviewed data that indicates Tesla’s crash rate was reduced by 40% after the Autopilot’s Autosteer feature was introduced.



Autosteer is the main feature of the Autopilot system and it enables the vehicle to steer itself in certain conditions.

