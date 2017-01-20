NHTSA Finds That Tesla's Autopilot Has Reduced Crashes By 40%

Agent009 submitted on 1/20/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:44:11 PM

0 user comments | Views : 662 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

As reported earlier today, NHTSA is closing its investigation of the fatal accident on Tesla Autopilot without finding any defect or issuing any recall.

We now have access to the full report (embedded below) and there are some interesting key findings about the crash and Tesla’s Autopilot in general.

For example, the agency reviewed data that indicates Tesla’s crash rate was reduced by 40% after the Autopilot’s Autosteer feature was introduced.

Autosteer is the main feature of the Autopilot system and it enables the vehicle to steer itself in certain conditions.
 

 



Read Article


NHTSA Finds That Tesla's Autopilot Has Reduced Crashes By 40%

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]