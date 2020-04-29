NHTSA Policies Blamed For Rising Number Of Pedestrian Deaths From Large Trucks And SUVs

Pedestrians are dying on American roads in greater numbers every year, and government regulators aren’t doing enough to stop it, according to a new report on pedestrian safety from the Government Accountability Office. Its chilling title is “NHTSA Needs to Decide Whether to Include Pedestrian Safety Tests in Its New Car Assessment Program.”

We’ve been covering the rise in pedestrian deaths due to the increasing size of America’s fleet for a while now. In 2018, 6,283 pedestrians were killed; a 3.4 percent increase from the previous year. It’s also the highest that number has been since 1990. Cyclist fatalities have increased by 6.3 percent.