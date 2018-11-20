NHTSA Receives Complaints Of 'Death Wobble' From 2018 Wrangler Owners

Rich Person was satisfying a long-held desire in May when he bought a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport with a 3. 6-liter, 6-cylinder engine.

In a picture taken by his salesman, Person is seen standing beside his new ride at a dealership in Massachusetts, grinning widely and flashing two thumbs up.

“I have wanted one forever and just never pulled the trigger. My wife has always wanted a convertible. This year was our 20th anniversary, and with the oldest going to college next year we figured it was now or a long time from now,” Person wrote in an email to the USA TODAY Network's Detroit Free Press.