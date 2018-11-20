NHTSA Receives Complaints Of 'Death Wobble' From 2018 Wrangler Owners

Agent009 submitted on 11/20/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:49:08 AM

0 user comments | Views : 222 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.usatoday.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Rich Person was satisfying a long-held desire in May when he bought a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport with a 3.

6-liter, 6-cylinder engine.

In a picture taken by his salesman, Person is seen standing beside his new ride at a dealership in Massachusetts, grinning widely and flashing two thumbs up.

“I have wanted one forever and just never pulled the trigger. My wife has always wanted a convertible. This year was our 20th anniversary, and with the oldest going to college next year we figured it was now or a long time from now,” Person wrote in an email to the USA TODAY Network's Detroit Free Press.



Read Article


NHTSA Receives Complaints Of 'Death Wobble' From 2018 Wrangler Owners

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]