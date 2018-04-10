NHTSA To Kick Automakers In The Gut Over Plans To Delete Steering Wheels And Driver Controls

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is moving ahead with plans to revise safety rules that bar fully self-driving cars from the roads without equipment like steering wheels, pedals and mirrors, according to a document seen by Reuters.

The auto safety agency "intends to reconsider the necessity and appropriateness of its current safety standards" as applied to automated vehicles, the U.S. Transportation Department said in an 80-page update of its principles dubbed "Automated Vehicles 3.0" being made public on Thursday.



SanJoseDriver

It will be some time before it makes sense to remove the wheel. However, side mirrors should have been taken out a long time ago for better performance and range with no downside vs. cameras.

