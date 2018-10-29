NHTSA To Update Antiquated Rules Allowing For Adaptive Headlights

With apologies to Bruce Springsteen and Manfred Mann the days of being "Blinded by the Light" may be numbered.

After years of pleading from global automakers, led by Toyota, NHTSA announced this month that it is considering a dramatic change to the long-standing rules that govern automobile headlights. If approved, the change — currently in a comment period before official review — would allow automakers to install and enable adaptive driving beam headlights on new cars sold in the U.S.