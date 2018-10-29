NHTSA To Update Antiquated Rules Allowing For Adaptive Headlights

Agent009 submitted on 10/29/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:50:43 AM

2 user comments | Views : 430 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

With apologies to Bruce Springsteen and Manfred Mann the days of being "Blinded by the Light" may be numbered.

After years of pleading from global automakers, led by Toyota, NHTSA announced this month that it is considering a dramatic change to the long-standing rules that govern automobile headlights. If approved, the change — currently in a comment period before official review — would allow automakers to install and enable adaptive driving beam headlights on new cars sold in the U.S.



Read Article


NHTSA To Update Antiquated Rules Allowing For Adaptive Headlights

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Runamukk

good...my E Class has these but they are disengaged in the U.S.

Runamukk (View Profile)

Posted on 10/29/2018 10:07:46 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Vette71

One of my favorite features on my Grand Cherokee Summit. Making them even more intelligent so they are on even more would be a plus.

Vette71 (View Profile)

Posted on 10/29/2018 10:26:05 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]