Ice-T was arrested on Wednesday for driving through a toll plaza without paying, TMZ reports.

He was reportedly on his way into New York, driving a red McLaren sports car, when he failed to pay the toll for the George Washington Bridge. Port Authority police arrested the rapper and actor, who lives in Edgewater, after he was seen driving through the E-ZPass lane.

Police arrested him for evading a toll and for having an unregistered vehicle.

Ice-T told TMZ that he had forgotten his E-ZPass, since the car was brand new, and that he had seven different tags in his other cars at home.



