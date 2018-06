Maybe it does hurt to ask.



An Indiana State Police officer pulled over a driver for doing 120 mph in a 60 mph construction zone on the outskirts of the city this week, and the man had the nerve to ask if he could get off with a warning.



Instead, he got some time in jail... Trooper Nick Klingkammer, driving his unmarked @FordMustang, pulled this car over for 1??2??0??mph on I-69 near Fishers tonight ??



It’s an active @INDOT #WorkZone, speed limit is 6??0??mph



Driver asked for a warning??‍??



He went to jail#DontDriveLikeAKnucklehead pic.twitter.com/WqDi3aaMip — Sgt. John Perrine (@ISPIndianapolis) June 26, 2018





