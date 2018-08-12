NOW That The Jeep Gladiator Is HERE, Should The Wrangler Portfolio Add A Three-row, Defender 110-inspired Off-roader?

So, I am not sure about you, boys and girls, but I like to fancy myself as a smart lad. But I always like to give credit where it's due. And during a de-brief after the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show (LAAS) Agent 001 had an absolutely brilliant idea.



I WISH I could have thought of this one.



Long story short, we were discussing the all-new, 2020 Jeep Gladiator when 001 noted the platform.



He asked me point blank: "Wouldn't it be great if Jeep extended the roofline of the Gladiator so that it covered the bed and instead gave the truck a third row of seating?" The end result would be akin to the likes of the much loved Land Rover Defender 110.



Considering the love for all things three rows these days, it seems like a no brainer for the rough and tumble brand. However, of course, this may conflict with the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer plans. Granted, those could be super luxury variants while the Gladiator would be a "stripper" that provides a back to basics experience.



Having said that, what say you, Spies? Should Jeep consider building a Gladiator "110?"





