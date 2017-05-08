NSFW: Russia's SEXIEST Motorcyclist On Instagram, "Monika 9422," Dies In High-Speed Crash

For one motorcyclist, it's the end of the road.



Russia's well-known Instagram babe, Olga Pronina, unfortunately was involved in a high-speed, fatal accident that took her life. Pronina, known as Monika 9422 to her 160,000 Instagram followers, accumulated her viewers thanks to two things: 1) Her beauty; and, 2) her insane stunts that she'd pull on the open road.



Any time I've ever watched these crazy videos on the Internet I've always wondered if people get hurt. Clearly, that's the case this time around.



While we do not condone this type of riding, or similar driving styles, we don't like to report on anyone's passing. Especially when they leave behind a teenage daughter.



Be safe out there, Spies!



Below we've posted one of her clips so you can get a taste of what Pronina would post.





A female biker dubbed Russia’s sexiest motorcyclist has been killed in a horror crash while racing down a motorway. Olga Pronina was racing through the city of Vladivostok in Russia when she lost control of her BMW motorcycle and ploughed into a side railing on Monday evening. The 40-year-old mom-of-one, who was known as Monika to her legion of fans on Instagram, was thrown from the bike and died before the emergency services could reach her...



<br>



Read Article