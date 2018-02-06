NSFW! Video Of Some Of The DUMBEST Drivers Behind The Wheel Of Supercars — Do You Have A Story That Tops THESE Idiots?

Now, I am not sure about you, boys and girls, but sometimes I see things on the Internet and my mind is blown.

That's because I find that people are very interesting.

I don't mean that in a good way, either.

One thing that is certain: No matter what subject you bring up, some folks will be experts and others are not. Take, for example, the automotive world. Some folks may be expert drivers and others, well, not so much. If you're driving a Honda Civic or Ford Fusion, let's face it, you don't need to be highly skilled. You more or less point the vehicle where you want to go and you're there.

When you're driving a supercar, however, that's when things can get dicey. As you'll see below, there's some real Emmy award winners out there.

Having said that, I've got to ask: What's the DUMBEST thing you've seen someone do behind the wheel of a supercar that left you amazed, perplexed or shocked?


New Supercar IDIOT Drivers & Fails Compilation 2018

Fails: Mclaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, Audi R8, Nissan GT-R





MDarringer

I've actually seen several bozos with balls bigger than brains destroy their GTRs on public roads right before my eyes.

One guy needed to prove his GTR was better than my Shelby, so when he made an unsafe pass, I dialed way back and one-Mississippi-two he lost control, spun out, over an embankment, rolled several times into a ravine. He had to be extracted using a helicopter.

Why do people buy supercars, but never take performance driving classes?

Lesson #1 in performance driving school: Never pull a Roger Rodas and jack butt your car around on public roads even if you have had performance driving lessons.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 6:58:46 PM   

Agent00R

Yikes.

Lesson one is a very good lesson. Best if learned by avoiding the hard way.

Agent00R (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 7:25:49 PM   

MDarringer

I'm sure you've seen all sorts of idiocy at press introductions of cars on the ride and drives. I've seen plenty on the dealer introduction and drives. I've rolled my eyes at stupid people being stupid more than a few times.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 6/2/2018 9:01:29 PM   

