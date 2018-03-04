NTSB Accident Investigators Flustered Over Lack Of A Black Box In Tesla Vehicle

When a Tesla Model X slammed into a concrete highway barrier in California last month, the vehicle's computers contained a wealth of information about the moments leading to the fatal accident.
The problem for U.S. accident investigators is that the information wasn't easily accessible. The data stored on the Tesla is in a proprietary format that can only be accessed by the company. Similarly, the information the vehicles beam to Tesla computers on a regular basis can't be obtained without the company's cooperation.