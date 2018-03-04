NTSB Accident Investigators Flustered Over Lack Of A Black Box In Tesla Vehicle

Agent009 submitted on 4/3/2018Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 9:44:57 AM

0 user comments | Views : 428 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autonews.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When a Tesla Model X slammed into a concrete highway barrier in California last month, the vehicle's computers contained a wealth of information about the moments leading to the fatal accident.

The problem for U.S. accident investigators is that the information wasn't easily accessible. The data stored on the Tesla is in a proprietary format that can only be accessed by the company. Similarly, the information the vehicles beam to Tesla computers on a regular basis can't be obtained without the company's cooperation.



Read Article


NTSB Accident Investigators Flustered Over Lack Of A Black Box In Tesla Vehicle

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]