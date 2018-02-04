NTSB Claims Tesla Preemptively Publicized Details In Fatal Crash

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) aren’t too happy that Tesla has disclosed details about a fatal Model X crash that occurred on March 23.

On Friday, Tesla revealed that the Model X being driven by Wei Huang, 38, was operating in Autopilot mode when it slammed into a highway barrier and caught fire. The electric automaker revealed that its computer logs said the driver didn’t have his hands on the steering wheel for six seconds before the fatal impact.



User Comments

MDarringer

Why should we expect Tesla to operate legally/ethically with the NTSB?

Why should we have expected Tesla to take the NTSB's previous suggestions seriously?

Tesla is an unethical and immoral company.

I hope Huang's survivors sue Tesla's living ass off for Tesla's role in the wreck.

Yes, Huang was negligent, but Tesla inculcates in its owners that the company is infallible and actively creates a false sense of security in the use of Autopilot.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 4/2/2018 1:40:47 PM   

