NTSB Debunks Fake News Report - Says Teslas Are Not More Prone To Fires Than Conventional Vehicles

Amid its ongoing investigation into two Tesla accidents earlier this year, an investigator from the National Transport Safety Board (NTSB) has stated that the Elon Musk-led company’s electric cars are not more prone to fires than other vehicles on the road today.

The NTSB’s statement was related to ABC7 investigative reporter Lisa Fletcher. According to Survival Factors investigator Tom Barth, the NTSB has not found any indication that Teslas are more fire-prone than other vehicles. Barth also attributed the number of reported Tesla fires to the popularity of the electric cars themselves.