NTSB Opens Investigation Over Tesla Autopilot Safety

The U.

S. National Transportation Safety Board will investigate an accident involving a Tesla Inc. Model S sedan that rear-ended a firetruck on a freeway near Los Angeles on Monday, the agency said.

The agency will send two investigators to conduct a field probe of the crash that occurred near Culver City, Calif., NTSB spokesman Chris O’Neil said in an e-mail. The investigators will focus on the driver’s actions and how the vehicle performed, O’Neil said. They will likely arrive Wednesday.



fiftysix

Elon will pay them off again.

fiftysix (View Profile)

Posted on 1/24/2018 1:06:55 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

SanJoseDriver

It doesn't work that way.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 1/24/2018 1:27:26 PM | | Votes: -1   

SanJoseDriver

I wonder which version of AP it was--either way, this is a pretty epic error if AP was turned on. At least you know you can crash at 65mph in an S and still walk away with no injury.

SanJoseDriver (View Profile)

Posted on 1/24/2018 1:32:16 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: -1   

joneshamilton

Tell that to the Tesla owner who's head was severed off by the SEMI truck in front of the Tesla and the car didn't brake.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 1/24/2018 2:51:26 PM | | Votes: 1   

TomM

Tesla does not advertise its autonomous features are true full self driving and the state of california STILL requires a full time driver available at the wheel to take over in case of problems.

We still do not know if the system was being used at the time of the crash - but regardless - at least in this case - the "driver" of the car is still supposed to be in charge.

TomM (View Profile)

Posted on 1/24/2018 2:38:33 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 2   

joneshamilton

Dumb enough to buy a Tesla kit car, dumb enough to believe Elon's claim his systems are X times more safe than a human.

joneshamilton (View Profile)

Posted on 1/24/2018 2:50:40 PM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

