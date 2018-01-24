NTSB Opens Investigation Over Tesla Autopilot Safety

The U. S. National Transportation Safety Board will investigate an accident involving a Tesla Inc. Model S sedan that rear-ended a firetruck on a freeway near Los Angeles on Monday, the agency said. The agency will send two investigators to conduct a field probe of the crash that occurred near Culver City, Calif., NTSB spokesman Chris O’Neil said in an e-mail. The investigators will focus on the driver’s actions and how the vehicle performed, O’Neil said. They will likely arrive Wednesday.



