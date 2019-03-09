NTSB Says Autopilot Was Engaged As Owner Dined On A Bagel And Coffee When It Crashed Into Parked Fire Truck

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Tuesday that a Tesla Model S was in Autopilot mode when it struck a fire truck in Culver City, California, one of a series of crashes the board is investigating involving Tesla’s driver assistance system.

The 2014 Model S Autopilot system was engaged continuously for the final 13 minutes 48 seconds of the trip before the vehicle struck a fire truck parked on Interstate-405 in January 2018, the NTSB safety board said in documents posted on Tuesday.

User Comments

Aspy11

but...but..elon says Autopilot is twice as safe as a human driver.

Aspy11 (View Profile)

Posted on 9/3/2019   

