NTSB Says Autopilot Was Engaged As Owner Dined On A Bagel And Coffee When It Crashed Into Parked Fire Truck

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) said on Tuesday that a Tesla Model S was in Autopilot mode when it struck a fire truck in Culver City, California, one of a series of crashes the board is investigating involving Tesla’s driver assistance system. +



The 2014 Model S Autopilot system was engaged continuously for the final 13 minutes 48 seconds of the trip before the vehicle struck a fire truck parked on Interstate-405 in January 2018, the NTSB safety board said in documents posted on Tuesday.



Read Article