NTSB Says Tesla's Autopilot Should Share Blame In Deadly Accident

Agent009 submitted on 9/12/2017Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:36:03 AM

1 user comments | Views : 456 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.bloomberg.com

Federal accident investigators are poised to find that Tesla Inc.

’s auto-driving system should share blame for a fatal 2016 crash in which a Model S sedan drove itself into the side of a truck.

The investigative staff of U.S. National Transportation Safety Board, in its first probe of the wave of autonomous driving systems being introduced by carmakers, has recommended that Tesla’s Autopilot system be declared a contributing factor in the crash because it allowed the driver to go for long periods without steering or apparently even looking at the road, according to a person briefed on the findings.



Read Article


NTSB Says Tesla's Autopilot Should Share Blame In Deadly Accident

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

MDarringer

AutoDeath is a great technology for killing idiots. Tesla needs to keep going down this path.

MDarringer (View Profile)

Posted on 9/12/2017 8:25:33 AM | reply to this comment | Votes: 1   

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]